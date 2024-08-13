Around 150 govt teachers missing from schools in Gujarat, many have settled abroad

Defending the government, he said that none of them were getting salaries. This is contrary to several reports suggesting that many such teachers were drawing salaries.

Referring to media reports of last few days, Pansheriya told reporters that information gathered from 17 district by Monday stated that 32 teachers were abroad and 31 were on leave without permission. He said that department was collecting information from other districts and action will be taken against such teachers in accordance with the law.

Earlier this week, a teacher from Banaskantha district was found to be staying in the United States for several years and was getting salaries until January this year. Similar instances have come to light in other districts. Despite repeated attempts, officers of state education department did not respond for comment. Calls and messages to Pansheriya and principal secretary, primary and second education, Mukesh Kumar remained answered.

Sources said that the number of teachers who have gone abroad could be as high ass 50 while nearly 100 have been found to be on leave without permission. Meanwhile, opposition Congress has alleged that "this is a well-organized scam and the state government should take action against such teachers."