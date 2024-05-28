Rajkot fire tragedy: 'Missing' principal owner of TRP gaming zone died in blaze, confirms DNA test

Ahmedabad: Prakash Hiran, one of the owners of the TRP gaming zone in Rajkot, reportedly died in the fire that broke out on Saturday evening, killing a total of 28 people including seven children.

Rajkot police commissioner Brajesh Kumar Jha confirmed that Hiran, who was missing since the fire incident, died in inferno. Another senior police officer said that the samples taken from the remains collected from the scene matched with the DNA of Hiran's mother.

Earlier, Hiran's brother Jitendra had filed an application with the local police, claiming that his brother was missing as he was not reachable on his phones while his car found parked at the gaming zone.

Hiran is reported to be the principal shareholder in the TRP game zone and his named figured as one of the six accused. A police official said that CCTV footage had showed his presence at the scene.