Rebellion in Gujarat BJP over Lok Sabha ticket distribution turns violent as BJP workers clash in Amreli

Ahmedabad: The unprecedented infighting within the BJP in Gujarat over ticket distribution turned violent in Amreli district on Saturday late in the night after two groups of the ruling party clashed with each other.
Although the party spokespersons despite repeated attempts didn't comment, sitting Amreli MP Naran Kachhadiya told DH that the clash erupted last night between party workers. He denied that the fight had anything to do with the ticket distribution.
"The fight was due to some internal issues." He said that he himself went to the spot and intervened to settle the matter. However, local sources said that party worker Hiren Viradiya and others were attacked by another group for the latter opposing the Lok Sabha ticket given to Bharat Sutariya, replacing three-time MP Naran kachchadiya.
Sutariya is a district panchayat presidnet of Amreli and hails from influential Leuva Patel community. Local sources said that Viradiya was attacked for voicing opinion against Sutariya in a meeting Saturday night with ex minister and senior party leader Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, who is cluster in-charge of Amreli district.
Sources said soon after the meeting with Chudasama got over, associates of two BJP leaders came face to face and attacked each other. A video of the incident shows a group engaged in a heated verbal exchange while hurling expletives at one another. In a video clip after the attack, Viradiya with blood all over his face is heard alleging that he was attacked by Sandip Mangroliya, who is associated with a local BJP MLA.
Every since the announcement of the ticket to Sutariya, the BJP is witnessing dissent among the workers. Posters have also appeared in several talukas including Dhari against the candidate.
It is not just Amreli where BJP is facing rebellion but in at least half-a-dozen seats including Vadodara, Sabarkantha, Surendranagar, Rajkot, among other seats. The infighting over ticket distribution forced the ruling party change its candidates in Vadodara and Sabarkantha. However, the differences refuses to die down.
Rajkot candiate and sitting union minister Parshottam Rupala is facing massive protest over his remark which is said to have upset Rajput community. Various leaders including Karni Sena Raj Shekhawant resigned from the BJP. This is happening despite Rupala tendering apologies several times from public places.
