Rebellion in Gujarat BJP over Lok Sabha ticket distribution turns violent as BJP workers clash in Amreli

Ahmedabad: The unprecedented infighting within the BJP in Gujarat over ticket distribution turned violent in Amreli district on Saturday late in the night after two groups of the ruling party clashed with each other.

Although the party spokespersons despite repeated attempts didn't comment, sitting Amreli MP Naran Kachhadiya told DH that the clash erupted last night between party workers. He denied that the fight had anything to do with the ticket distribution.

"The fight was due to some internal issues." He said that he himself went to the spot and intervened to settle the matter. However, local sources said that party worker Hiren Viradiya and others were attacked by another group for the latter opposing the Lok Sabha ticket given to Bharat Sutariya, replacing three-time MP Naran kachchadiya.

Sutariya is a district panchayat presidnet of Amreli and hails from influential Leuva Patel community. Local sources said that Viradiya was attacked for voicing opinion against Sutariya in a meeting Saturday night with ex minister and senior party leader Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, who is cluster in-charge of Amreli district.