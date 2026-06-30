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Registration alone cannot validate Hindu marriage if rituals, ceremonies not performed: Gujarat High Court

The customary ceremonies, despite their geographical and cultural variations, are believed to purify and transform the spiritual being of an individual, the HC said.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 16:33 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 16:33 IST
India NewsGujaratGujarat High CourtHindumarriage

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