Reliance launches 'Vantara', an animal rescue center in Jamnagar with 2000 animals including elephants, lions

Ahmedabad: Reliance Industries and Reliance Foundation on Monday officially launched 'Vantara', an animal shelter spread over 3000 acres in Jamnagar. The centre has over 2000 "rescued animals", which are said to have been brought to the facility from across the country as well as many other parts of the world.

In a media statement, the company said that it has over 200 elephants, over 300 large felines such as leopards, tigers, lions, jaguars, among others and over 3000 herbivores such as deers and over 1200 reptiles, including crocodiles, snakes and turtles. These rescued animals were brought to the facilities in the past couple of years from different parts.

The data was shared by the company on occasion of the launch of the animal shelter named 'Vantara' (star of the forest) programme in Jamnagar.