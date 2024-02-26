Reliance launches 'Vantara', an animal rescue center in Jamnagar with 2000 animals including elephants, lions

Ahmedabad: Reliance Industries and Reliance Foundation on Monday officially launched 'Vantara', an animal shelter spread over 3000 acres in Jamnagar. The centre has over 2000 "rescued animals", which are said to have been brought to the facility from across the country as well as many other parts of the world.
In a media statement, the company said that it has over 200 elephants, over 300 large felines such as leopards, tigers, lions, jaguars, among others and over 3000 herbivores such as deers and over 1200 reptiles, including crocodiles, snakes and turtles. These rescued animals were brought to the facilities in the past couple of years from different parts.
The data was shared by the company on occasion of the launch of the animal shelter named 'Vantara' (star of the forest) programme in Jamnagar.
The statement claimed that the rescued animals were brought after obtaining prior approval of the Chief Wildlife Wardens of the respective states and the Central Zoo Authority as per provisions laid under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and the recognition Zoo rules, 2009.
The statement read, "The Vantara initiative, the first of its kind in India, has been conceptualised and birthed under the passionate leadership of Anant Ambani, Director on the boards of RIL and Reliance Foundation."
The statement said that "Vantara is an umbrella initiative to focus on rescue, treatment, care and rehabilitation of injured, abused and threatened animals, both in India and abroad." It is located within the "Green Belt of Reliance’s Jamnagar Refinery Complex."
The company said that it has "converted a sprawling 3000-acre space into a jungle-like environment that mimics the natural, enriching, lush and verdant habitat for the rescued species to thrive in."
In a press conference held in Jamnagar, Anant Ambani told reporters that Vantara is aiming to "partner with the Zoo Authority of India and other relevant government organisations in improving all the 150-plus zoos in India in terms of training, capacity building and animal care infrastructure."
(Published 26 February 2024, 14:55 IST)