Sabarmati Ashram redevelopment includes plan for a 'safe house' for dignitaries

Ahmedabad: The Sabarmati Ashram, founded by Mahatma Gandhi more than a century ago, may get a 'safe house' for the visiting national and international dignitaries, as per the 1,200-crore redevelopment plan for the heritage site.
The Sabarmati Ashram Preservation and Memorial Trust (SAPMT), which manages the Ashram, has suggested this in its 'concept note' submitted to the state government.
The note, which is yet to be made public, is likely to be presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is slated to lay the foundation stone of the controversial project on Tuesday.
The state government has named the function as 'Ashram Bhumi Vandana'. The PM is scheduled to stay for over an hour at the Ashram where architect Bimal Patel, known for designing the new Parliament building, will make a presentation of the development master plan as its chief architect. The PM is expected to unveil the master plan and make a public speech later.
The note, according to sources, states that the trust "recognises the importance of providing permanent and sustainable arrangements to accommodate distinguished guests for their temporary stay".
The concept note has been prepared by trustees of SAPMT based on the Guiarat government's recommendation. The trustees include Kartikeya V Sarabhai who is also the chairperson of the trust, Sudarshan Iyengar, Nitin Shukla, Ashoke Chatterjee and Jayashree Lalbhai.
It suggests that "a safe house or a green room is required" for the safety of dignitaries in case of an emergency.
The note mentions the visits of several international dignitaries who have been hosted by Modi since 2014, including Chinese president Xi Jinping, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe and former US president Donald Trump.
"When international leaders arrive, they bring huge security details with gun-toting security guards. When Elaben (SEWA founder) was alive, she used to insist that guns shouldn't be allowed in the core area of the Ashram. But, we couldn't help it much because of security arrangements. Therefore, we have suggested that it (safe house) should be built in a non-core area," a source associated with SAPMT told DH while confirming the content of the concept note.
SAPMT manages the core area of the Ashram spread in about 5 acres of land. It is popularly known as Sabarmati Ashram or Gandhi Ashram where on an average 3,000 visitors throng daily. The area houses Hriday Kunj, the room of Gandhi and Kasturba, Vinoba-Mira Kutir, Nandini and Magan Nivas, Prarthana Bhumi, and a museum.
The SAPMT is learnt to have stated in the note that "visitors come to Ashram as a 'pilgrimage', a trend they have found based on thousands of voluntary feedback collected over the years.
The trust, however, has stated in its concept note that the government should provide aid "without infringing on the autonomy".
Tushar Gandhi, the great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, has been opposing the project.
"Tomorrow, after finally capturing Ba and Bapu's abode and the nursery of our freedom movement Sabarmati Ashram, the Prime Minister will add one more shovel full of soil to burry the Legacy of Ba and Bapu. Aided by those who were supposed to protect it #Sabarmati_Ashram," he posted on X.
The redevelopment project plans to widen the visitors' experience somewhat close to the original Ashram Gandhi founded in 1917. The restoration work is eyeing to expand visitors' experience to 55 acres of area currently being jointly held by five other trusts, including Harijan Ashram Trust, Khadi Gramodyog Prayog Samiti, Sabarmati Ashram Gaushala Trust and Harijan Sevak Sangh.
SAPMT has divided the areas into three zones — inner core (present Ashram), a core area spread in about 50 acres apart from the inner core and project precinct, and the overall area.
It has suggested that a secure area for visitors needing special security details should be created, including provision for convoy cars, green rooms, among others.
Among many suggestions, it has said that a facility for stay of research scholars should be constructed on the periphery of the inner-core area, and an auditorium for seminars and a promenade between Prarthana Bhumi and Magan Nivas can be developed
"The project includes conservation of 20 old buildings, precise restoration of 13 buildings and redevelopment of three buildings keeping in mind the sacrosanct goal of abiding by the Ashram's original architectural simplicity and essence. The aim is to furbish the ashram in a manner that it exudes greenery, serenity and lush tranquillity to all visitors," the state government said in a press release.
Tushar Gandhi had filed a PIL against the project in the Gujarat High Court.
The Gujarat government defended the project in the court stating that "the Gandhi Ashram, as it currently stands, does not provide for adequate information about the complete Ashram as established by Gandhiji and the philosophy propounded by the Father of the Nation". The state government also stated that the Ashram lacks adequate space and facilities for preserving the books and original papers related to Gandhi and facilities for researching the life, work and message of the Father of the Nation.
The high court rejected Tushar's petition.
Govt must preserve autonomy: SAPMT
According to the concept note, SAPMT has mentioned that the government should give the trusts assistance such as corpus "without infringing on the autonomy". It has said that such "assistance" will help them sustain their activities. Dealing with the role of a new trust — Mahatma Gandhi Sabarmati Ashram Memorial Trust (MGSAMT) — formed by the state government to implement the redevelopment plan, the SAPMT has said that its role should be limited to execution of the project and later facilitating state guests and maintaining non-core area which will include dealing with local authorities for civic amenities and security of the larger precinct.
600 students of Gujarat Vidyapith to march to Ashram
About 600 students of Mahatma Gandhi founded Sabarmati Ashram are expected to march to Sabarmati Ashram on Tuesday morning to celebrate the historic salt march anniversary. Gandhi had taken out this march in 1930, the year he left Sabarmati Ashram and never returned. The march will have camel carts and musical system, a varsity notice stated.