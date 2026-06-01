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Safety scare for Gujarat Titans players, staff as team bus suffers short circuit

The team members, who are all safe and unhurt despite smoke spreading inside the bus, waited on the road for a short while before another bus was arranged to take them to the hotel.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 03:05 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 01:44 IST
India NewsGujaratGujarat TitansIPLBus

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