<p>Ahmedabad: Amid panic buying triggered by rumours of a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fuel">fuel</a> shortage over the past three days, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gujarat">Gujarat</a> government on Wednesday said fuel sales had risen four to five times above normal level. Despite repeated appeals and assurances that there is no shortage, several cities across the state continue to witness long queues at petrol pumps.</p><p>Rumours of fuel shortage sent people scrambling to petrol pumps across the state since Monday evening, resulting in long queues and petrol pumps running out of fuel because of spurt in the demand. The situation also led many petrol pump owners to ration the fuel as Rs 200 cap for two wheelers while Rs 2000 cap for four cars. Many of the fuel stations were shut following huge demand. </p><p>While the state government kept appealing to people that it had sufficient fuel supply, the panic buying led to an increase in sales. The long queues of motorists forced the government to deploy police at several such stations while appealing to the people that there was no fuel shortage. </p>.Surat textile workers hit by LPG crisis.<p>"Due to the spread of rumours and panic, sales increased by 4 to 5 times compared to normal levels. Despite this, the supply of petrol and diesel has been adequately maintained. Petrol pumps operating 24×7, the supply has continued without interruption," the state government said on Wednesday. </p><p>The Rajkot police registered an FIR against Gopal Chudasama, president of the Rajkot District Petrol-Diesel Dealers Association allegedly for spreading misinformation on shortage of fuel stock. The FIR was filed on the basis of a complaint moved by Amit Jaiswal, divisional retail sales head, with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL). </p><p>According to the FIR, Chudasama, along with around 40 to 50 dealers and media personnel, entered Jaiswal’s office without permission and inquired about fuel stock. The FIR states that Jaiswal assured the group that there was sufficient stock. However, Chudasama allegedly made false statements on social media and elsewhere about a fuel shortage at petrol pumps.</p><p>His claims were picked up by news channels, which reported that fuel stations were running dry as oil companies had no stock left.</p>