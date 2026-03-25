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Sale of fuel surges five times than normal level amid panic buying in Gujarat

Rumours of fuel shortage sent people scrambling to petrol pumps across the state since Monday, resulting in long queues and petrol pumps running out of fuel.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 09:32 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 09:32 IST
India NewsGujaratfuelpetrol pump

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