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Second Indian tanker Nanda Devi carrying 46,500 MT LPG reaches Kandla Port amidst West Asia crisis

The two ships are carrying about 92,712 tonnes of LPG - equivalent to a day's requirement of cooking gas in the country.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 16:34 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 16:34 IST
India NewsGujaratLPGWest AsiaStrait of Hormuz

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