<p>Ahmedabad: Thousands of workers from Larsen & Toubro (L&T) at at the ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AMNS) plant went on a rampage after a protest turned violent on Thursday in Surat. The furious protesters damaged vehicles and set a car on fire before the police dispersed them using teargas shells. Following the unrest, the police detained at least 20 protesters and were in the process of filing an FIR.</p><p>Local sources said that a large number of workers staged a procession demanding an increase in wages, overtime, and a reduction in working hours. They claimed that workers were earning Rs 600 to Rs 700 for a 12-hour shift and were advocating for higher daily wages, along with a reduction in the shift duration from 12 hours to 8 hours, citing the high-pressure nature of the job.</p><p>The workers are primarily migrants from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, and other states. "We were part of the procession when an argument broke out with the company's security personnel. The security officials roughed up some of the workers, which enraged them, and the peaceful protest turned violent," several workers claimed.</p><p>The workers allegedly clashed with the police and were dispersed after the police fired teargas shells and used batons to control the situation. Visuals showed hundreds of workers walking along the highway in the coastal town.</p><p>The workers are employed by L&T at the ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AMNS) plant in Hazira, a bustling industrial town located about 25 km from Surat, on the edge of the Arabian Sea. A joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Japan's Nippon Steel, the Hazira plant is said to be one of the largest in India.</p><p>Police officials said that the situation was brought under control and teams have been deployed for ensure safety.</p><p>Surat city's Zone VII Deputy Commissioner of Police Shaifali Barwal told reporters that initially police tried to calm down the agitated workers but they started pelting stones at the police which escalated the situation. "We detained 20 persons and process of registering FIR are on. We lobbed more than 35 tear gas shells to control the situation."</p><p>In a statement, AM/NS said, "A group of workers deployed by L&T at AM/NS India plant project site gathered today to raise some demands on their employee, L&T. L&T management is expeditiously handling the situation in discussion with the workers. Local authorities are also involved in managing the situation on ground."</p>