Seven dead as bus jumps divider, hits three vehicles near Gujarat's Dwarka

Devbhumi Dwarka: Seven people including four children died and 14 suffered injuries after a bus jumped the road divider and hit three vehicles near Dwarka in Gujarat on Saturday evening, police said.

The accident took place around 7:45 pm on National Highway 51 when the bus was heading from Dwarka to Ahmedabad.

It jumped the divider as its driver tried to avoid hitting cattle on the road, and collided with a minivan, a car and a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction, said a local police official.

Of the deceased, six persons were travelling in the minivan while one was a bus passenger, said police inspector D H Bhatt.