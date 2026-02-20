<p>Valsad: Seven persons died after their car rammed into a parked truck at Kumbhghat in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/Gujarat">Gujarat</a>'s Vaslad district on Friday, a police official said.</p>.<p>The incident took place around 1pm, Karpada police station inspector SL Vasava said.</p>.Andhra Pradesh: Suspect in rape & murder of 7-year-old girl found dead in pond.<p>"The car was first hit by a truck from the rear while the two vehicles were descending on the hilly road. The car then hit a parked truck. Five of the seven occupants of the car died on the spot, while two others succumbed at a nearby community health centre. Two of the deceased are women," he said.</p>.<p>The deceased hail from Amba Jungle village in Karpada taluka and were on their way to Nana Ponda when the accident took place, the official said.</p>.<p>Local MLA Jitu Chaudhary said the spot was accident prone.</p>