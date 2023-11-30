Seven workers killed in Surat chemical factory blast, 27 injured

The company has announced compensation upto Rs 10 lakh in addition to the compensation amount payable as per the rules. Those injured in this incident have been taken to various hospitals including Sanjivani, Apple and Maitri hospitals.



Among 7 missing labourers, one was a direct employee of Aether. Divyeshkumar Patel was from the company's production team while 6 others were working for a contractor.



Officials said fire erupted at around 2 am after a massive explosion in a chemical storage tank containing tetrahydrofuran, a highly flammable chemical substance. Aether Industries describes itself as a producer of "advanced intermediates and speciality chemicals involving complex and differentiated chemistry and technology core competencies."

Its products are used in pharmaceutical, agrochemical, material science, coating, high performance photography, additive, and oil and gas segments of the chemical industry.



Following the incident, the Industrial Safety department has served a closure notice to the company.