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Severed hand, charred bodies: Year after Air India plane crash, forensic scientist recalls horror

At the end of 15 days, the DFS team successfully identified 142 dead. The days fused into night as the forensic scientists put in their all to fulfil the onerous task in front of them.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 08:05 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 08:05 IST
India NewsAir IndiaPlane CrashForensic

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