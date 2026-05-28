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Six lions in Gir forest die by Babesia infection; 17 under observation

These include sub-adult males and females mostly in the age group of 1 and 2 years, along with one male of approximately 2-3 years in Gir West.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 15:49 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 15:49 IST
India NewsGujaratGir forestlions

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