<p>New Delhi: At least six lions have died from Babesia infections and 17 are under observation for the tick-borne disease that has struck the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gir">Gir forest</a> in recent weeks, forest officials said on Thursday.</p><p>The infected lions are under observation of the rescue teams at three locations - Jamvala Rescue Centre, Jasadhar Rescue Centre and a field site, depending on their health condition and need of veterinary care.</p><p>These include sub-adult males and females mostly in the age group of 1 and 2 years, along with one male of approximately 2-3 years in Gir West. In a separate case, one cub died from infighting.</p>.5 lions dead in Gir; 2 cubs succumb to suspected viral infection, no outbreak: Gujarat govt.<p>“The mortality figure has increased to six. Earlier four deaths were reported including two cubs and two sub-adults. Two more cubs died yesterday. Also we have kept 17 lions under observation,” Jaipal Singh, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Gujarat told <em>DH. </em></p><p>Singh said forest department officials have been monitoring nearly 500 lions that roam in revenue villages since April and gave deworming tablets. The Gir sanctuary is housing an estimated 891 Asiatic lions and around 40 per cent of them live inside protected areas.</p><p>Babesiais is a disease the lions would have got from the bite of a tick infected with the parasite Babesia. It causes flu-like symptoms and can lead to severe illness. The parasite’s destruction of red blood cells can lead to life-threatening complications, especially if the lions have a weakened immune system.</p><p>In summer, due to rising temperatures, dry environmental conditions and increased physiological stress, wild animals may become more vulnerable to tick infestation and secondary infections. Since ticks act as important vectors for diseases like Babesia, the forest department is keeping a close watch.</p><p>“Since this is a vector borne and non-infectious disease, the chances of it spreading like an infectious disease is less. Lions are social cats and interact a lot, it is quite possible for ticks from one animal to move onto other animals and thereby helping spread the parasite,” Ravi Chellam, CEO, Metastring Foundation and Coordinator, Biodiversity Collaborative told DH.</p><p>Singh said its a disease that predominantly infects the cubs and sub-adults and there was no reason for panic as the forest department was monitoring the situation closely. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a high-level review meeting on Wednesday.</p><p>Experts point out that the disease is always present in the eco-system and a surge is reported in some of the years, particularly in the summers. Two past occurrences happened in 2018 and 2020.</p>