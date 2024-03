Six Pakistanis were nabbed with a huge quantity of drugs worth Rs 480 crore on Tuesday in a joint operation of the Gujarat ATS, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), reported news agency ANI.

Those nabbed will be brought to Porbandar.

The Coast Guard, ATS and NCB together have seized drugs worth Rs 3,135 crores so far this year, ANI further reported.

More to follow...