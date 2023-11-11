Smuggler robbed of Rs 50 lakh gold by men posing as ATS officials

Ahmedabad: A 21-year-old from Vadodara who smuggled gold worth about Rs 50 lakh from Dubai by hiding it in his rectum was allegedly robbed by two individuals posing as Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) soon after he came out of Ahmedabad international airport.

Danish Shaikh, 21, a daily wager, has said in the FIR that about two months ago his friend Zakir Bora offered him tickets and accommodation along with Rs 20,000 cash to go to Dubai to smuggle gold from another person identified named Ammar.

On October 10, Shaikh flew to Dubai and after staying for 17 days he got back with two gold capsules weighing 850 grams worth Rs 50 lakh. He concealed the capsules in his rectum to dodge customs officials.

On October 27, he landed at Ahmedabad airport and successfully dodged the customs officials. He was supposed to be picked up by one Raiyan. However, he was received by one Aftab and Mubin, the driver of the car which was to take them to Vadodara.