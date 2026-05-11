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Somnath Amrut Mahotsav: PM Modi holds roadshow, performs ‘Maha Pooja’ at Somnath Temple

PM Modi was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi during the ceremonies.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 09:49 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 09:49 IST
India NewsGujaratPM ModiBhupendra PatelSomnathRoadshowSomnath temple

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