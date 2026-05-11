Somnath Amrut Mahotsav: PM Modi holds roadshow, performs ‘Maha Pooja’ at Somnath Temple

सोमनाथ अमृत महोत्सव के पावन अवसर पर आकाश में गौरव और शौर्य का अद्भुत संगम देखने को मिला। भारतीय वायु सेना की 'सूर्य किरण' एरोबेटिक टीम ने सोमनाथ मंदिर के ऊपर अपने फ्लाईपास्ट से केसरिया और तिरंगे की आभा बिखेर दी। श्रद्धा और शक्ति के इस दृश्य ने हर भारतीय के मन को गर्व से भर दिया!… pic.twitter.com/2NerrD1jxV
A thousand years ago, the first of many attacks on Somnath took place. Those who kept engaging in such attacks believed they could shatter the ethos of our land. But, they were wrong. Thanks to fiercely courageous children of Bharat Mata, Somnath kept getting rebuilt.… pic.twitter.com/dN6qGEN4c9