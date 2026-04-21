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Special train for BJP voters from Surat to West Bengal; chaos for migrant workers

These passengers, from various parts of West Bengal, work in Surat and are said to be BJP supporters. They are part of BJP’s plan to send 5,000 migrants to vote for 'change'.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 22:49 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 22:49 IST
India NewsGujaratWest BengalIndian PoliticsSurat

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