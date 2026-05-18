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Supreme Court refuses to interfere with plea against buffalo slaughter in Gujarat zoos

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta observed that the slaughter was not being carried out for commercial or human consumption purposes.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 13:31 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 13:31 IST
India NewsGujaratSupreme CourtBuffalo

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