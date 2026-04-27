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Supreme Court restrains Gujarat govt from taking over land allotted to Asaram's ashram for CWG Games 2030

More than 45,000 sq metres of land on which the ashram stands in Motera near the Narendra Modi Stadium is to be used for the proposed Sardar Patel Sports Complex.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 14:14 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 14:14 IST
India NewsGujaratSupreme CourtCommonwealth Games

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