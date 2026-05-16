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Surat court orders registration of criminal case against Anurag Kashyap for comments on Brahmins

The complainant, who hails from the Brahmin community, moved the court over Kashyap's "objectionable" social media post which he said defamed the entire Brahmin community.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 16:47 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 16:47 IST
India NewsGujaratSuratAnurag KashyapBrahminsCourt

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