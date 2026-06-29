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Surat demolition apparently carried out under guise of demarcation drive: Gujarat HC

More than 100 houses in Nasirnagar, a minority-dominated locality in Surat, were demolished in the last week of May.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 16:53 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 16:53 IST
India NewsGujaratdemolition

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