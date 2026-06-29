Surat demolition apparently carried out under guise of demarcation drive: Gujarat HC

<p>Ahmedabad: The controversy over demolition of more than 100 houses in Surat intensified on Monday after the Gujarat High Court observed that the local civic body appeared to have carried out the exercise under the "guise of a demarcation drive."</p><p>More than 100 houses in Nasirnagar, a minority-dominated locality in Surat, were demolished in the last week of May in the presence of senior civic and police officials. However, despite the presence of officials from multiple agencies, no authority has accepted responsibility for carrying out the demolition.</p>.Decide in six months on remission plea of Haren Pandya murder convict: Gujarat HC to state government.<p>Residents alleged they were neither served prior notices nor given adequate time to vacate their homes, as mandated under the law. After local Congress leaders alleged that the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC), backed by heavy police deployment, had demolished houses built on private land, 26 affected residents approached the Gujarat High Court, claiming that the large-scale demolition was carried out without any legal authorisation.</p><p>Citing a communication dated May 21, the government pleader on Monday told the court that the police officials had gone to the demolition site on a "specific requisition" received from the SMC to "ensure that there was no law and order situation."</p><p>"As against the same, this court notices that vide communication dated 21.05.2026, police protection was required only for demarcation purpose and for nothing else. It clearly appears that under the garb of demarcation, the Corporation’s officials had demolished the properties of some of the petitioners and others," justice Nikhil S Kariel noted in the order. </p><p>Since the controversy erupted, the SMC has maintained that it played no role in the demolition and that its officials were present only to carry out a demarcation exercise. </p><p>During the hearing, it came to light that the disputed land belonged to a private person and a developer had sought physical demarcation while alleging that the land had been encroached upon. </p><p>Justice Kariel held that the large-scale demolition was "prima facie without any authority of law". The court remarked in the order that the police commissioner should have taken appropriate action immediately. </p><p>On the question of why the police present at the spot didn't take any lawful action against the illegal drive, the government pleader submitted that "police officials' job was to ensure that there was no law and order situation and whereas they were not required to take a call as to whether the action taken by the corporation was in accordance with law or not." </p><p>"Prima facie it would appear to this court that when Police Bandobast had been sought for a demarcation activity and under the guise of demarcation, if demolition was being carried out, it was the duty of the police officials not to support such an illegal activity and considering the seniority of police officials present at the site, they should have intervened and ensured that such illegal activity ought not to have been permitted to be carried out. Thus, the submissions of the learned government pleader may not be prima facie acceptable," justice Kariel noted in the order. </p><p>On the other hand, the state government informed the court that an inquiry report was being awaited to ascertain what led to the demolition. It also stated that SMC was ensuring accommodation to all the victims of the disputed demolition. The court asked to submit the report and posted the matter for further hearing on July 2.</p><p>Meanwhile, the high court directed Torrent Power Ltd to file an affidavit from its senior-most officer in Surat explaining the procedure followed for disconnecting electricity connections ahead of demolitions.</p><p>Earlier, the company's lawyer had submitted that officials disconnected the power supply after receiving phone calls about the proposed demolition. By the time company personnel reached the site, the demolition had already begun, prompting them to cut the electricity supply "to ensure that there is no harm to life or property," the lawyer told the court.</p>