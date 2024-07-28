Surat deputy mayor takes piggyback ride during visit to flood-hit area

Surat: Photos showing the deputy mayor of Surat, Narendra Patil, being carried on the back of a fire official during his recent visit to a flood-affected area in the city have surfaced on social media.

The fire official on Sunday played down the incident saying he helped Patil because the BJP leader had pain in his legs. The official said he carried Patil on his back for just 2-3 feet.

Patil could not be reached despite attempts.