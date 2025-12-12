Menu
Surat govt school principal held for 'religious conversion' of woman

According to police, the woman came into contact with Dr Ankit Chaudhary, the son of Ramji Chaudhary, who works as a principal of Pipalvada Primary School and also as a pastor, a few years ago.
Last Updated : 12 December 2025, 16:56 IST
Published 12 December 2025, 16:56 IST
India NewsGujaratCrimeSuratReligious conversion

