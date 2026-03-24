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Surat textile workers hit by LPG crisis

The West Asia conflict's impact is being felt acutely in industrial cities such as Surat, home to lakhs of migrant workers, employed in the highly unorganised textile sector.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 13:44 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 13:44 IST
India NewsGujaratSuratLPG

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