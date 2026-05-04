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TADA court sentences 12 persons in 1993 arms landing case linked to Dawood Ibrahim

An FIR was registered at the Jamnagar B-division police station in July 1993, and the verdict comes nearly 33 years after an investigation that lasted for several decades
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 14:18 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 14:18 IST
India NewsGujaratDawood IbrahimTADA court

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