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‘Teachers hungry for more salary’: Gujarat minister sparks row, federation seeks apology

Referring to the education sector, Katara said that in the past, school facilities in villages were inadequate, and teachers worked for meagre salaries.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 17:01 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 17:01 IST
India NewsGujaratteachers

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