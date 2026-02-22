<p>Ahmedabad: A 19-year-old was murdered in Ahmedabad after repeatedly warning the accused not to speak loudly or loiter near his house. The suspects, including an underage teenager, allegedly killed him in the streets close to his house.</p><p>According to police, 19-year-old Himesh Parmar was killed opposite Hiralaxmi Flats in Behrampura in Kagdapith police station area on Saturday night. The act of killing was captured in the CCTV. </p><p>He was on his two-wheeler when the two suspects approached him on the road. An altercation, police said, broke out following which the suspected teenager pulled out a knife and stabbed him repeatedly. </p><p>The Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) apprehended the two suspects on Sunday. DCB officials said that the investigation revealed that "it was a planned, cold-blooded murder." </p>.Delhi High Court seeks police's stand on wrestler Sushil Kumar's bail plea in Chhatrasal Stadium murder case.<p>"The dispute began because the victim, Himesh Parmar, repeatedly warned the accused not to loiter or talk loudly on his porch. In retaliation, the accused hatched a deliberate plan to eliminate him," deputy commissioner of police, DCB, Ajit Rajian said.</p><p>He added, "The main accused specially traveled to the Chotila area of Surendranagar for the sole purpose of purchasing a dagger to be used as the murder weapon."</p><p>The main accused is a 17-year-old teenager who was assisted by 19-year-old Gautam Ramubhai Solanki alias Indo.</p><p>The FIR states that the victim Parmar was stabbed in the chest, hand, fingers, left arm and stomach. He was taken to LG hospital from where he passed away.</p>