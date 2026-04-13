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Those considering Gujarat’s people 'fools' will be routed: Dy CM Harsh Sanghavi ahead of local elections

Sanghavi was speaking on the sidelines of the launch of the BJP’s municipal election campaign in Vadodara.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 02:09 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 02:09 IST
India NewsGujaratIndian Politics

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