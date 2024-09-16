Those filled with hate not leaving any chance to defame the country: PM Modi's veiled dig at Rahul Gandhi

"Some people filled with negativity are targetting India's unity and integrity intending to divide the country. Those filled with hate are not leaving any chance to defame India and Gujarat," he alleged.

Modi further said he was insulted, jeered, and mocked by the Opposition in the last 100 days of his third term as the PM, but he focused on finishing the government's development agenda during this period.

"When every Indian is striving to take the country forward, some filled with negativity want to destroy the unity and integrity of the country. They want to divide (do tukde, tukde of) the country.