Transit time of milk trains to NCR region from Gujarat slashed by nearly 10 hours

"With the operationalization of Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) from New Dadri (in UP) to Sanand (near Ahmedabad in Gujarat), the transportation of milk tank wagons has benefitted significantly with faster speeds. Consequently, the transit time has been slashed drastically ensuring efficient and reliable movement of essential commodities. The transit time for Millennium (Milk) trains for Banas Dairy from DFC New Palanpur station/Gujarat to Palwal in Haryana (covering a distance of approx. 855 km) has been reduced to 14.49 hours from the previous 23.29 hours on IR alignment, a saving of a whopping 37.23 per cent in the month of July 2023," it said.