Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

Two days after marriage, 26-year-old dies in Air India plane crash

When his son came to Vadodara two weeks ago on vacation, the family decided to get him married, he said.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 13:16 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 June 2025, 13:16 IST
India NewsGujaratAir IndiaPlane CrashAhmedabad

Follow us on :

Follow Us