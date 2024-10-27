Two workers die, seven hospitalised after inhaling toxic fumes at textile factory in Ahmedabad

<p>Ahmedabad: Two workers died and seven were hospitalised after they inhaled toxic fumes at a textile factory in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Sunday, police said.</p>.<p>The incident occurred at Devi Synthetics in the Narol industrial area of the city.</p>.<p>Nine workers inhaled toxic fumes that leaked when spent acid was being transferred into a tank at the factory, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ravi Mohan Saini said.</p>.IIM Ahmedabad faculty demand 'independent inquiry' into PGP student's suicide.<p>"Police received information around 10.30 am that nine persons were affected due to a toxic gas leak in a factory in Narol and were taken to LG Hospital, where two died," he said.</p>.<p>Seven workers are hospitalised, of whom four are critical and are being treated in the ICU, he said.</p>.<p>A preliminary investigation revealed that spent acid, used in the printing and dyeing industry, was being transferred into a tank when the workers nearby were affected, he said.</p>.<p>The official said a team from the police, Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), industrial safety and Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) officials reached the site and started probing the exact cause.</p>.<p>Industrial safety and FSL officials are probing to find out if the factory followed due procedures regarding NOC, etc., and police will take action based on their report, he said. </p>