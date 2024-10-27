Home
Two workers die, seven hospitalised after inhaling toxic fumes at textile factory in Ahmedabad

The incident occurred at Devi Synthetics in the Narol industrial area of the city.
PTI
Last Updated : 27 October 2024, 10:04 IST

Published 27 October 2024, 10:04 IST
India NewsGujaratAhmedabad

