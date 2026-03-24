<p>Gandhinagar: The Gujarat government on Tuesday tabled the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gujarat">Gujarat </a>Uniform Civil Code (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ucc">UCC</a>) Bill, 2026 in the legislative assembly, proposing a common legal framework to govern marriage, divorce, succession and live-in relationships irrespective of religion.</p>.<p>The Bill was tabled by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel a week after a state-appointed panel submitted its final report on implementation of the UCC.</p>.<p>If the bill is cleared, Gujarat will become the second state in the country after Uttarakhand to pass a UCC bill. Uttarakhand in February 2024 passed a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill.</p>.<p>Titled the 'Gujarat Uniform Civil Code, 2026', the proposed law will extend to the entire state and also apply to residents of Gujarat living outside its territorial limits.</p>.No central data on racial bias against people from Northeast: Govt in Lok Sabha.<p>But it will not apply to members of Scheduled Tribes and certain groups whose customary rights are protected under the Constitution.</p>.<p>The Bill aims to create a uniform legal framework, as per its "Objects and Reasons" statement.</p>.<p>Among other things, it provides for registration of live-in relationships, as well as their termination through a formal declaration.</p>.<p>The bill also prohibits bigamy. A marriage will be considered valid under the Code only if neither party has a living spouse at the time of marriage, it says. </p>