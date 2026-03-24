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UCC Bill tabled in Gujarat assembly, proposes common framework for marriage, succession and live-in ties

The Bill was tabled by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel a week after a state-appointed panel submitted its final report on implementation of the UCC.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 10:54 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 10:54 IST
India NewsGujaratUCC

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