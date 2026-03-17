<p>Ahmedabad: The five-member committee on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) handed over its draft report to Gujarat Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bhupendra-patel">Bhupendra Patel</a> on Tuesday in Gandhinagar.</p><p><br>The report has been prepared "on the basis of detailed study, field visits and discussion with the public as well as state government officials."<br><br>The report has been prepared by the committee headed by retired Supreme Court judge, justice Ranjana Prakash Desai.</p>.<p><br>Apart from her, the committee included retired senior IAS C L Meena, advocate R C Kodekar, former Vice Chancellor Dakshesh Thakar and social activist Geeta Shroff.<br></p>.24-fold increase in marriage registrations under UCC in Uttarakhand.<p>During the presentation of the report to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the committee explained that the draft report proposes "a common legal framework for all religions and communities" on issues such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption.<br><br>In its statement, the government stated that the committee has prioritized "equal rights and protection of women" in the draft report.<br><br>The committee also emphasized that its suggestions have been made with consideration for the "geographical and cultural diversity" of the state.<br><br>During the handover of the report, which consists of three volumes, the advisor of the committee, retired senior IAS officer and former chief secretary of Uttarakhand, Shatrughan Singh, along with the committee members and state government officers, were also present.<br><br>Notably, Uttarakhand is the first state to have implemented the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).The report on the contentious UCC comes at a time when the state is going for the crucial local assembly polls dates of which are expected to be announced soon.A year later, the state will hold its general assembly election.</p>