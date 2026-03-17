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UCC: Committee hands over its report to Gujarat govt, says report based on discussion with public, state

The report has been prepared by the committee headed by retired Supreme Court judge, justice Ranjana Prakash Desai.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 09:13 IST
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The expert committee handed its final report on Uniform Civil Code to Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel today. DH Photo

The expert committee handed its final report on Uniform Civil Code to Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel today. DH Photo

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Published 17 March 2026, 09:13 IST
India NewsGujarat

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