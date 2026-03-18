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Una Dalit flogging case: 5 sent to 5 years in jail; 35 acquitted

All five convicted individuals, who are currently out on bail, have already spent over five years in jail, meaning they may not have to serve the sentence.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 21:36 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 21:36 IST
India NewsGujaratDalitUna Dalit flogging case

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