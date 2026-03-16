<p>Ahmedabad: A district court in Veraval taluka, Gir-Somnath district, on Monday convicted five suspects while acquitting 38 others in the 2016 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/una-dalit-flogging-case">Una Dalit flogging case</a>. </p><p>The incident had garnered national attention after video clips surfaced showing four semi-naked Dalit youths being publicly flogged and paraded for allegedly skinning a dead cow by self-proclaimed cow vigilantes.</p><p>Additional district judge found five guilty - Ramesh Jadav, Rakesh Joshi, Pramod Giri Goswami, Nagji Daya, Balwant Goswami and acquitted 38 others. </p><p>The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence on Tuesday. Appearing for victims, advocate Govind Parmar said that the court has found five people guilty whose names were there in the FIR.</p><p>While the copy of order is awaited Vasram Sarvaiya, one of the victims, express disbelief over the judgement and said he was saddened by it.</p><p>"Those who beat me and others have been acquitted. What kind of justice is this. I am scared more than ever now. This is the saddest day in the past ten years of my struggle for justice," he told <em>DH</em>.</p>.'Despite knowing they are considered sacred...': Gujarat court sentences 3 to life imprisonment in cow slaughter case.<p>He expressed concerns that his and his families lives would be in danger as the judgement court encourage the perpetrators against him. Sarvaiya is protected by a police guard even today in view of threats to his life for pursuing his case. </p><p>"I am very upset with this judgement," he said while adding, "But, I am not going to give up. I will keep fighting and go to high court or even supreme court against such judgement." </p><p>On July 11, 2016, members of Sarvaiya family-Balu Sarvaiya, his wife Kunwar, sons Vasram and Ramesh and relatives Ashok and Becher were attacked by the upper-caste men claiming to be cow vigilantes. </p><p>The family of Mota Samdhiyala village in Una town were beaten up for skinning a cow. Vasram, Ramesh, Ashok and Becher were paraded by men in full public view while they were tied to an SUV. </p><p>Investigation revealed that the family was skinning a dead cow which had been killed by an Asiatic lioness.</p><p>Since the incident, the Sarvaiya family abandoned their traditional occupation of skinning cows and converted to Buddhism. In 2020, Vasram wrote a letter to the President, requesting to be deported to a country where they would not face caste discrimination.</p>