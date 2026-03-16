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Una Dalit flogging case: Five held guilty after ten years, 38 acquitted

Additional district judge found five guilty - Ramesh Jadav, Rakesh Joshi, Pramod Giri Goswami, Nagji Daya, Balwant Goswami and acquitted 38 others.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 14:42 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 14:42 IST
India NewsGujaratDalitUna Dalit flogging case

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