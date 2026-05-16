<p>A man from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/gujarat-india">Gujarat's </a>Morbi area allegedly allowed his landlord and house owner's relative to rape his wife and 13-year-old daughter as he could not pay his rent. </p><p>According to media reports, the 55-year old landlord along with a relative of his raped the tenant's wife and daughter multiple times after getting "consent" from the husband.</p>.Unnao rape case: Supreme Court sets aside Delhi High Court order suspending Kuldeep Sengar's sentence.<p>On May 1, the wife's mother lodged a complaint against all three under various sections of the BNS and POCSO Act at Morbi City A Division police station.<br><br>According to her, the family moved to Morbi six months ago in search of work. The husband (tenant) rented the house for Rs 2,000. However, as his business did not go well, the rent accumulated and rose over time.</p><p>With the "consent" of the husband, the landlord allegedly raped the woman and her minor daughter who was 13 years old at the time.<br><br>The landlord allegedly raped the tenant's wife and daughter multiple times at his house as well as the rented house. The landlord's relative also allegedly raped the tenant's wife. </p>.<p>Both the tenant (husband) and the landlord have been arrested and are currently in jail. However, the landlord's relative is still absconding. </p>