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Unable to pay rent, Gujarat man 'allows' landlord, aide to rape wife, daughter multiple times

The 55-year old landlord along with a relative of his allegedly raped his tenant's wife and daughter multiple times after getting "consent" from the husband.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 11:06 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 11:06 IST
India NewsGujaratCrimerapesexual abuse

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