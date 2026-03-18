<p>Ahmedabad: Two communities clashed violently on Wednesday in north Gujarat's Banaskantha district, reportedly over an inter-caste marriage. The police used baton charges and fired tear-gas shells to control the unruly mob. Police said that while the process of filing an FIR was underway, it apprehended over 40 people from the spot. </p><p>Banaskantha range IG Parikshita Rathod told reporters that about 35 to 40 people were detained from the spot. She said that the police had to lathi charge and fire tear-gas shells to disperse the violent mob. </p>.Gujarat announces changes in marriage registration rules to stop 'love jihad', misuse by 'antisocial' elements.<p>The mob vandalised over two dozen cars and motorcycles during the clash and blocked the highway for nearly three hours. At least four policemen sustained injuries during the clash. </p><p>The tension between the two communities had been rising since news of a popular folk singer marrying a man outside her community had spread. Their inter-caste marriage was highly debated over social media. Following the controversy, the woman singer shared a video message saying that "she had lost her way." </p><p>She deleted her previous videos announcing her marriage while terming them as fake. She had also posted that she was getting threat calls after announcing the marriage. </p><p>While the matter appeared to have settled between the two communities, on Wednesday evening, the other community held a large gathering in the district over another inter-caste marriage. During the gathering, they demanded the return of a woman who had married a man from the other community.</p><p>A large group of men arrived in Unn village, where the woman had been living with her husband for over a year, along with their child. According to the police, it was at this point that the situation escalated into violence.</p><p>Earlier, at least two other folk singers in the state faced similar protests after they married men from other communities. They faced social boycott and were threatened by their caste leaders. In this background, the state government brought a controversial proposal in the ongoing state assembly to amend marriage registration rules, making parental nod among others, mandatory. </p><p>Similarly, the state government is also set to implement Uniform Civil Code in the line of Uttarakhand government which will make changes in rules regarding marriage, divorce, live-in relationship, among others.</p>