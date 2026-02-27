Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

Violent protests at Hazira steel plant: 40 workers arrested, booked for 'attempt to murder' in Gujarat

The FIR revealed that police used 36 rounds of teargas shells, 10 rounds of firing in the air and four riot control hand grenades to disperse the mob and control the situation.
Last Updated : 27 February 2026, 14:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 February 2026, 14:41 IST
India NewsGujaratProtestsSuratsteel plant

Follow us on :

Follow Us