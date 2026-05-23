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Watch | Count me too! Monkey walks into Census training session in Gujarat

The first phase of Census 2027 in Gujarat will begin on June 1, when door-to-door house listing will be carried out by government officials.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 16:37 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 16:37 IST
India NewsGujaratCensusmonkeyTrending

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