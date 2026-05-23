<p>Dang (Gujarat): A serious training session related to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/census">Census </a>took a lighter turn after a monkey sauntered into the venue in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gujarat">Gujarat’s</a> Dang district.</p>.<p>A video of the monkey sitting inside an auditorium, where teachers had assembled for the workshop, has generated traction on social media.</p>.<p>In the viral clip, the monkey is seen perched atop a chair inside the hall, with its legs resting on the shoulder of a female teacher.</p>.Monkey menace divides apartment residents in Bengaluru.<p>The teacher remains calm as she tries to shield her head with a notebook or a bunch of paper, while others in the auditorium chuckle and record the monkey’s antics on their mobile phones.</p>.<p>The incident reportedly took place on May 21 on a university campus in Waghai.</p>.<p>The first phase of Census 2027 in Gujarat will begin on June 1, when door-to-door house listing will be carried out by government officials.</p>.<p>The video was initially shared by primary school teacher and digital content creator Gaurang Patel on Facebook.</p>.<p>Dang is a forest-rich and green district where sightings of wild animals in public spaces are fairly common, Patel explained in a separate video after the first one went viral.</p>.<p>According to him, the monkey likely entered the auditorium because a door had been left open during the training session.</p>.<p>“No one disturbed that monkey. It did not harm anyone and eventually walked out of the campus on its own,” he said in the video message.</p>.<p>Some people reacted negatively and termed the incident a lapse on the part of the authorities, he said, adding that if an animal enters a place unexpectedly, no individual can really be held responsible. </p>