WATCH | Video purportedly shows jailed Bishnoi wishing Pak gangster on Eid; govt orders probe

"I learnt about this issue just today (Tuesday) morning. Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi has already ordered a probe into it and asked the authorities to go into detail. Every aspect related to the purported video, such as whether it is new or an old one, will be investigated," said Rushikesh Patel.

Bishnoi was brought to Ahmedabad in August 2023 by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) to probe his role in a cross-border drug smuggling case. After the completion of his remand, he was sent to judicial custody and lodged in the Sabarmati Central Prison.

According to the Punjab police, Bishnoi was the mastermind behind the 2022 murder of Sidhu Moosewala, a popular Punjabi singer.

Police in Mumbai have also found that the Bishnoi gang was behind the firing outside actor Salman Khan’s home in Bandra on April 14, 2024.