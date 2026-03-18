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West Asia conflict | Gas supply disruption halts over 400 ceramic units in Gujarat's Morbi for 3 weeks

In Morbi, known as the world's second-largest hub for ceramic tile production, nearly 450 out of the total 670 factories have already ceased operations.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 04:33 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 04:33 IST
India NewsGujaratMorbiWest Asia

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