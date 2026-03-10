Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

West Asia conflict: Gujarat cuts industrial gas use by 50%, domestic LPG supply unaffected

Restrictions have been placed on certain industrial uses of gas to prioritise domestic consumption.
Last Updated : 10 March 2026, 09:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 March 2026, 09:19 IST
GujaratLPGWest AsiaGandhinagarcooking gas priceStrait of HormuzSaudia Arabia

Follow us on :

Follow Us