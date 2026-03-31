<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday claimed that "despite the West Asia crisis affecting the entire world, India has managed to keep the situation under control due to its successful foreign policy." </p><p>Urging people to keep the “superfast express of development moving from panchayat to Parliament", he criticized Congress, alleging that its leaders were acting like "political vultures dividing the nation for political gains at a time when the country needs unity." </p>.West Asia conflict | 'Congress busy inciting people like political vultures': PM Modi slams opposition amid ongoing unrest.<p>Addressing a gathering in the newly carved Vav-Tharad district in north Gujarat, the prime minister said, "India's greatest strength has always been that in difficult times, the country stands united. For sometime now, we are seeing several countries in the world grappling with war, unrest and instability. The situation in West Asia is impacting the whole world. Energy needs...diesel, petrol, gas have become more strained globally. Even in such a crisis, India has managed to keep the situation under control. The reason behind it is </p><p>The situation in West Asia is impacting the whole world. Energy needs... diesel, petrol, and gas have become more strained globally. Even in such a crisis, India has managed to keep the situation under control. The reason behind this is the successful foreign policy as well as the strength of unity among its people," the prime minister claimed while commenting on US-Israel war with Iran.</p><p>In his Gujarat and Hindi speech, Modi attacked opposition Congress alleging that its leaders were "dividing the nation during a crisis." "Unfortunately, even during a global crisis, opposition parties are trying to reap political benefits. Today, when the country needs unity and solidarity, the Congress is engaged in spreading fear and rumors," Modi said.</p><p>The prime minister said that Congress was "busy inciting people and like political vultures they are waiting for difficulties to increase so that they can gain political advantage." He said said every other country-big or small- have increase diesel and petrol prices but "in India the burden is not being increased on the public. However, Congress is spreading rumours to create instability." </p><p>Before his speech, the prime minister also inaugurated and lay found stones for development works worth Rs20,000 crore. In his speech he sought "blessing" to keep the “superfast express of development moving from panchayat to Parliament." </p><p>The PM's visit comes ahead of state preparing for local body election. Dates for polls for 15 municipal corporations, 84 municipalities, 34 district panchayats, 260 taluka panchayats are likely to be announced in the first week of April. </p><p>Earlier in the day, he inaugurated the Kaynes Technology semiconductor plant in Sanand, marking the commencement of production at the facility.</p><p>“India’s semiconductor industry is thriving across different states, generating new opportunities for countless youngsters. We are now working on Semiconductor Mission 2.0 to add further scale to these efforts,” the PM said while addressing the gathering. He also spoke about efforts to secure "a resilient raw material supply chain, including India's membership in Pax Silica and the launch of the National Critical Minerals Mission."</p><p>He started his one-day state visit with the inauguration of the Samrat Samprati Sangrahalaya, a Jain heritage Museum in Gandhinagar.</p>