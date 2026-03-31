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West Asia conflict | PM Modi says situation under control due to successful foreign policy, calls Congress 'political vultures'

Modi attacked opposition while alleging that its leaders were "dividing the nation during a crisis.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 16:27 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 16:27 IST
India NewsBJPGujaratCongressNarendra ModiWest Asia

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