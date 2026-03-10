<p>Even as India celebrated its win against New Zealand in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/t20-world-cup">T20 World Cup</a> match on March 8, a video from outside the Narendra Modi cricket stadium went viral where a journalist has alleged that she was touched inappropriately amid the throngs of fans outside who were celebrating the match result. </p><p>Sharing the video on X, <em>RevSportzGlobal</em> reporter Gargi Raut wrote, "If you put your hands on me inappropriately, I will put your face on the internet. A reporter should be able to do their job without being touched inappropriately. "</p>.<p>To a question that maybe it was accidental, Raut replied that the man wasn't the only person walking around me, no one even accidentally touched me while I was there doing the show, there was more than enough space. I was on the side.</p><p>Tagging the Ahmedabad Police, Raut sought action against the alleged crime. </p>.ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | Arshdeep fined 15% match fee for throwing ball at Daryl Mitchell in the final.<p>A X user also urged the police to take action saying as the city is being tipped as global sports City with Commonwealth Games and possibly Olympics too coming in, the man in the video should be nabbed. </p><p>India on Sunday became the first team to successfully defend the T20 World Cup title and also win it on three occasions since their triumph in the inaugural edition of the tournament way back in 2007.</p>