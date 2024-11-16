Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

Elderly woman dies, 22 hospitalised after fire in residential building in Ahmedabad

More than 200 residents were evacuated from the building and a dozen fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames, Additional Chief Fire Officer Mithun Mistry said.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 November 2024, 03:10 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 November 2024, 03:10 IST
India NewsGujaratAhmedabadFire

Follow us on :

Follow Us