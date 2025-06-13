Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

Woman going to London to help with daughter's delivery dies in Ahmedabad plane crash

Salmaben Vora is a resident of Umreth town and her two daughters and a son live in London.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 16:04 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 June 2025, 16:04 IST
India NewsGujaratPlane CrashAhmedabad

Follow us on :

Follow Us