Woman, her 2 granddaughters killed as 3-storey building collapses in Gujarat; 5 rescued

Ahmedabad: An elderly woman and her two granddaughters were killed after a dilapidated three-storey building collapsed in Jam Khambhalia town in Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka district amid heavy rainfall in the state's Saurashtra region, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening in Gagwani Fali locality of the town and bodies of the three victims were brought out after a nearly six-hour-long rescue operation that continued till midnight, and five persons were rescued, they said.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police and the fire department removed debris that fell on the victims after the building collapsed as a result of heavy rains that continued to batter the region, the police said.

The victims were identified as Kesharben Kanjaria (65), Pritiben Kanjaria (15) and Payalben Kanjaria (18).